Farrell Steps Aside For Lions, Easterby To Lead Ireland
By Priscilla Jepchumba
With Andy Farrell set to take on the prestigious British & Irish Lions head coach role, Simon Easterby has been appointed as Ireland's interim head coach for the 2025 Six Nations Championship and the subsequent summer tour.
Farrell previously confirmed he would not be in charge of Ireland for their Six Nations campaign next year to prepare for his new role. Easterby, a former Ireland international, will subsequently take charge of both the Six Nations and next summer’s announced Ireland tour.
Easterby, a seasoned coach and former Ireland international, is well-equipped to lead the team during Farrell's absence. Easterby expressed his appreciation for the appointment. “To be asked to lead the Ireland team is a huge honor and one that I am thrilled to accept,” said Easterby.
Easterby views the opportunity as the peak of his coaching career and is excited to work with the coaching staff and players during Andy's absence with the British and Irish Lions.
“To be asked to lead the Ireland team is a huge honor and one that I am thrilled to accept. It is the highest achievement of my coaching career to date, and I’m looking forward to working with the talented backroom team and players while Andy is away with the British and Irish Lions,” said Easterby.
The IRFU, through its performance director David Humphreys, expressed confidence in Easterby's abilities, highlighting his significant contribution to Ireland's success over the past decade.
“I am delighted to confirm Simon’s promotion later this year, and it is recognition of his evolution and high standing as a coach within the Ireland set-up over the last 10 years,’ said Humphreys.
As the current defense coach, Easterby is expected to bring a strong defensive mindset and tactical acumen to the role. David Humphreys added that the replacement guaranteed a seamless transition and consistency as Ireland aims to progress in the upcoming months.
“Today’s announcement ensures a smooth transition and continuity as Ireland looks to build towards an exciting few months ahead,” added Humphreys.
“Over the last decade, Simon has moved from forwards coach to defence coach, and he has played a key role in Ireland’s success during that time.”
Both Farrell and Easterby are committed to ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining Ireland's high-performance standards. With Easterby at the helm, Ireland will look to build on its recent successes and continue its upward trajectory in international rugby.