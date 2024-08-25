Felix Jones Leaves England Defence Coach After Backroom Staff Shake-up
By Mohamed Bahaa
Felix Jones's sudden resignation as England's defense coach adds to the ongoing restructuring within Steve Borthwick's coaching team. Played a crucial part in improving England's defensive approach. Jones joined England 10 months ago following a successful stint with South Africa's World Cup-winning team under Rassie Erasmus.
At 37, the former Ireland international was crucial in implementing a blitz defense that showed promise despite early difficulties in the Guinness Six Nations. This aggressive defensive strategy was particularly successful against New Zealand in July, where England suffered narrow losses in Dunedin and Auckland.
Although Jones has been considering his resignation, sources indicate that his contract calls for a 12-month notice period. Should the Rugby Football Union call upon this clause, Jones would be obliged to stay with the squad until next summer. His sudden leaving coincides with the shocking resignation of Aled Walters, the former head of strength and conditioning who lately relocated to Ireland. Apart from being a major player on the training ground, Walters assumed duties beyond his main responsibility. His departure was soon followed by Tom Tombleson, another long-standing conditioning staff member.
The sudden changes in England's coaching levels begs doubts about the management team's stability and direction. Kevin Sinfield, a prominent figure in rugby league, was recently demoted to skills coach to accommodate Jones' arrival. Sinfield was anticipated to resign following the most recent trips to Japan and New Zealand, but his close relationship with the players and his vast knowledge made him a great benefit, therefore postponing any official decisions on his future position.
Jones's resignation is connected to Walters' leaving since both had developed a strong professional bond working under Erasmus at Munster and South Africa. This wave of departures within the coaching staff reflects the turbulence of the Eddie Jones era, which raises questions regarding Borthwick's coaching style.
Attack coach Richard Wigglesworth, scrum coach Tom Harrison, and coaching consultant Andrew Strawbridge are the only known members of Borthwick's team now heading toward the autumn games. Starting with a game against the All Blacks at Twickenham on November 2, England's schedule consists of games against Australia, South Africa, and Japan. Whether Jones will stay involved with the team throughout these games is yet unknown.
Having often complimented Jones's creative defensive techniques, which he called "groundbreaking," Steve Borthwick sees his leaving as a major loss. It remains to be seen how these recent changes affect England's preparations and performance.