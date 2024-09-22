Fiji Clinches Sixth Pacific Nations Cup Title Against Japan
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Asahi Pacific Nations Cup Final finally took place on September 21 in Japan. The highly anticipated final match saw the Fiji national rugby team, known for their powerful and dynamic playing style, emerge as the champions.
Fiji secured their sixth Pacific Nations Cup title since 2018 with an impressive 41-17 victory over the formidable Japanese national team. The atmosphere at the stadium was electric as fans from both nations came together to witness the thrilling showdown between these two talented teams.
The game kicked off with a strong start from Fiji's fly-half, Caleb Muntz, showcasing his exceptional playmaking abilities as they took an early lead. Japan responded with solid defensive plays, effectively thwarting Fiji's attacking efforts.
In the 7th minute, Japan seized the opportunity to score the first points of the match with a precise penalty goal. However, Fiji quickly retaliated, displaying remarkable teamwork that led to an equalizing score in the 9th minute.
Japan demonstrated its resilience and strategic prowess, culminating in a beautifully executed try in the 20th minute, much to the delight of their supporters.
Despite Fiji's relentless efforts to regain the lead, a potential try in the 30th minute was disallowed by the TMO due to a knock-on, resulting in a collective sigh of disappointment from the Fijian fans. The first half concluded with both teams deadlocked at 10-10, setting the stage for an intensely gripping second half.
The second half saw Fiji dominating the game, taking the lead with a penalty goal in the 15th minute. The match intensified as both teams fiercely competed for the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup championship.
Fiji continued to apply pressure, and in the 59th minute, Ponipate Loganismasi broke the deadlock by scoring, extending their lead to 20-10. Despite Japan's strong support, Fiji secured the victory with two more tries, ending the game with a final score of 41-17.
“In this tournament, we were able to extend our lead in the second half. It was a great opportunity for young players to experience test matches,” said Mick Byrne, Fiji’s head coach.
Meli Derenalagi from Fiji was recognized as the Player of the Match, while Caleb Muntz was awarded the Player of the Tournament title.