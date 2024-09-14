Fiji Defeats USA, Advances To Pacific Nations Cup Rugby Final
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Fiji secured their spot in the Pacific Nations Cup final after defeating a determined USA team.
They will face the winner of the upcoming match between Japan and Samoa, which will also take place at the same venue this Sunday. Fiji claimed victory with a 22-3 score, while Tonga also emerged triumphant in the 5th place play-off against Canada.
Elia Canakaivata, playing in the back row, made crucial contributions, scoring points in both the first and second halves, leading Fiji to the win and securing their place in the final. The USA put up an intense fight and pushed the Fiji team to their limits. Initially, the Sabres showed themselves to be worthy opponents, but Fiji gradually gained control of the game.
Even though they didn't score against Fiji, the Eagles' captain, Nate Augspurger, was proud of his team's performance. “We wanted to meet their physicality. That was a big part of our game,” said Augspurger.
“It did feel at times like we were able to put dominant shots in and force knock-ons and get them on their backs. That second half got away from us – they got on top of us,” he added.
Despite USA's fly-half Chris Mattina landing a penalty to take the lead initially, Fiji's pack and Caleb Muntz took charge. Muntz equalized the score, and a swift pass to Canakaivata resulted in Fiji scoring their first try. Canakaivata also scored the second try just before halftime, increasing Fiji's lead in the second half.
Fiji faced a setback when their skipper received a yellow card, but they overcame this by earning more points through Frank Lomani.
Unfortunately, the USA did not succeed in the match, as they struggled to breach Fiji's defense due to their errors and the formidable opposition. In the fifth-place play-off, Tonga emerged victorious against Canada with a score of 30-17 for the fifth consecutive time.
Like the previous week, Ikale Tahi scored tries in the first half, with Siosiua Moala and John Tapueluelu touching down. Patick Pellegrini was named the player-of-the-match.
Despite Canada's efforts in the second half, they scored only once, while Tonga's defense held firm. Tapueluelu scored his second try of the match, sealing Tonga's victory.