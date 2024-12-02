Fiji Ends Long Title Drought With Cup Final Victory Over Spain In HSBC SNVS Finals
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Dubai Sevens kicked off the HSBC SVNS 2025 season with an electrifying display of athleticism and skill, as Australia and Fiji emerged victorious in their respective finals. The Australian women's team faced off against New Zealand in a thrilling match that kept fans on the edge of their seats.
Australia, aiming for their fifth title in Dubai, started the game with an explosive performance. Faith Nathan showcased her agility, deftly dodging defenders to score an early try, quickly followed by Teagan Levi’s remarkable effort that pushed Australia’s lead to 14-0.
However, New Zealand wasn’t about to back down. Led by the fierce determination of Jorja Miller and Risi Pouri-Lane, they mounted a comeback, narrowing the score to 21-12 by halftime. The second half saw the Black Ferns surge ahead after Theresa Fitzpatrick and Manaia Nuku scored crucial tries, taking a brief lead that had the crowd roaring.
Yet, Maddison Levi, who was named the tournament’s best player, seized a pivotal moment in the match. Intercepting a pass, she made her way to the try line, not only securing the victory for Australia but also marking her record-setting 15th try of the tournament.
Captain Isabella Nasser praised her team's performance, exclaiming, “I’m sort of lost for words. I’m proud of the girls,” adding, “The best is yet to come.”
Meanwhile, the men’s final witnessed Fiji breaking a long title drought, a moment that fans had eagerly awaited. The team showcased their prowess throughout the tournament, overcoming strong contenders like France and Argentina to reach the final against Spain.
Though Spain’s captain, Pol Pla, struck first, Fiji responded decisively. Tries from Filipe Sauturaga, Jeremaia Matana, and the electrifying Viwa Naduvalo turned the tide, demonstrating Fiji's resilience. Even as late-game yellow cards tested their composure, the team held firm to claim their first Cup Final victory since 2022 and their first title in Dubai since 2016.
Spain, making waves by reaching their first-ever Cup Final, proved they are a formidable presence in the sevens scene. Their journey included impressive victories over New Zealand, including an unforgettable semi-final win that showcased their growing competitiveness. Despite the loss to Fiji, their performance signaled that they are quickly rising in the ranks.
The Dubai Sevens not only marked the start of an exciting season but also celebrated individual milestones. Australia’s Levi set a new record for the most tries in a single tournament, while Faith Nathan reached an impressive career milestone of 100 tries. In a display of her talent, Ireland’s Aimee-Leigh Murphy Crowe also entered the exclusive club of players with 200 career tries.
With fresh talent emerging and thrilling matches ahead, this season opener has set a high bar for the next leg in Cape Town on December 7-8, where both Australia and Fiji will seek to continue their winning streaks. The excitement in the air promises more incredible rugby action as the season unfolds.