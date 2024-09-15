Fiji Powers Past USA, Clinches Pacific Nations Final Berth
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Fiji booked a place in the Asahi Dry Pacific Nations cup final with a dominant display against USA EAGLES earning a 22-3 Victory on Saturday in Tokyo.
The defending champions continued to demonstrate their physicality and dominance, but USA kept up the defensive pressure. With relentless physical defensive effort and few individual brilliance the Fijians became victors.
USA emerged a tougher opponent earning a chance at five metres scrum from Fiji’s line and attacking off the strong scrum, though their opportunity of a comeback went begging through.
Fiji’s slow start gave USA 3-point edge with a USA’s Chris Mattina penalty, Fiji’s Caleb Muntz levelled score with a penalty from 40 meters yard. Muntz forward pack allowed him get over the line to convert try for Fiji.
A Fiji penalty gave USA another penalty kick opportunity, but Mattina just missed it past the post. The Fijian side continued to play fast and hard, putting themselves in a strong position to score.
Moments later Fiji’s Vuate Karawalevu made a break finding Frank Lomani who put the eight try and Caleb Muntz capitalized on the conversion after a poor USA clearance.
Fijian side continued to put themselves on a position to score and found a penalty, scoring to lead 10-3 into the half time.
On second half, Fiji were quick to get back and they scored two tries, however, a yellow card to Tevita Ikanivere for dangerous play allowed good attacking from USA but forward offload proved costly.
As soon as USA won possession, they gave an attacking pace threat kept pressuring errors through but the Fiji defense was tighter.
Nate Augspurger brought a top- notch work rate against a surging Fiji attack. His cutting in forced the Fijian ball carriers to plunge errors, he was the most likely to cause Fijian trouble with half breaks.
“We today wanted to match their physicality, but they beat us second half,” USA Captain Nate Augspurger said.
“I apologize for the yellow card, thanks to the boys for turning out against the seemingly fierce USA,” Fiji Captain Tevita Ikanivere.
It was a close match before a Physical Fiji found their dominance and controlled the remainder of the game. Fiji stamped their ticket to the Asahi super Dry Pacific Nations cup final with a dominant 22-3 victory over USA eagles.