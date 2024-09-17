Fijian Vinaya Habosi Released From Police Custody
By Kemboi Robert
Winger Vinaya Habosi has been released from police custody following his arrest over allegations of domestic violence, but reports in France suggest he could be suspended by his club.
It has been confirmed that Habosi was released after his partner did not file a complaint against him.
Witnesses say an argument between Habosi and his wife led to the 24-year-old pushing his partner who was holding their baby at the time.
They say after his wife fell to the ground, Habosi began to punch her in the back of the head.
It was confirmed that his baby was not injured in the altercation while Habosi’s partner refused to be rescued by emergency services and had no apparent injuries.
It is also understood that Habosi was clearly intoxicated and argued that he had not pushed or hit his wife.
In a statement, the club said: "Racing 92 has taken note of the facts alleged against its player Vinaya Habosi. Pending further information from the competent authorities, Racing 92 will refrain from any further comment."
If found guilty it is likely that his contract with Stuart Lancaster’s Parisian side will be terminated.
Habosi made his international debut for Fiji in 2022. He previously played for Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific, where he gained recognition as one of the standout performers. He joined Racing 92 in the Top 14 league in 2023.
Habosi's contract with the Fijian Drua was terminated in 2023 after a 'high-level breach' of their code of conduct, having allegedly been involved in another case of domestic abuse.
At the international level, he has earned several caps for Fiji to date and featured during the 2023 Rugby World Cup
Sources at the Nanterre prosecutor’s says that the Fijian has been summoned by the public prosecutor for a responsibility workshop aimed at preventing and combating domestic and sexist violence, as an alternative to prosecution.
It says the prosecutor reserves the right to pursue charges if this measure is not adhered to.
He was on the bench as Racing beat Clermont 33-20 on the weekend.
Meanwhile, sources within the Fijian Drua rugby franchise have also claimed that Habosi was let go because of similar action during his time in Super Rugby.