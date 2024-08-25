Finn Russell Eyes Longer Rugby Career Despite Retirement Speculation
By Mohamed Bahaa
Bath Fly-half Finn Russell has set his sights on extending his rugby career, hoping to keep on playing until at least the World Cup in 2027. Russell is intent on guiding Scotland as their major playmaker for years to come, despite continuous speculation on his possible retirement.
Having taken a break from the previous trips to North and South America, a choice taken to guarantee he was mentally refreshed for the next season, the Scottish national team's co-captain has been rejuvenated. Russell, who has previously battled burnout and a performance decline that left him doubting his international future, found this break to be much-needed pause. He credits the relentless demands of professional rugby for causing his burnout, which resulted in an eight-kilogram weight increase and some reflection on his future in the sport.
Now in his "best shape for a long time," Russell sees retirement as a far-off issue in part to the birth of his second daughter in January. "I’ll be turning 35 during the next World Cup and I’m definitely planning on making that tournament," he shared. "I am 32 next month, and everyone is asking ‘what are you going to do after?’ But I’m thinking I’ve still got six or seven years to go."
Russell is clear about his commitment to keep playing as long as he enjoys the game and at top of his form. “I’ve not got any notion of retiring any time soon, from either rugby or international rugby. I’m going to play as long as I can,” he stated. "Some players might have an idea that at 34 they will call it a day and get a job, but as long as I’m still enjoying it and playing well, there’s no point in me stopping."
Beyond his current playing career, Russell has been safeguarding his financial future by developing a property portfolio in Scotland, a business funded by his rich contract with Bath, apparently worth $1.3 million yearly. His outstanding first season with Bath saw him lead the team to the Gallagher Premiership final, where they almost missed out on victory against Northampton.
Looking forward, Russell sees himself in coaching, though not in a conventional role. Specifically interested in mentoring young fly-halves, he wants to be a consulting coach. "If I was to do coaching, I would like to be a consultant coach, helping younger 10s coming through," Russell remarked. He aspires to inspire younger players with his unique viewpoint on the game, particularly with regard to his ability to quickly move past mistakes. "Trying to get that mindset across to others is something I would quite like because a lot of young players go into their shell quite quickly."
Driven by a desire to make lifelong memories for his family and to have a powerful presence on the rugby field for as long as he can, Finn Russell is still dedicated to his path as he continues to enjoy the highs and navigate the lows of his rugby career.