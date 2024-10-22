Fitzgerald Earns Short-Term Munster Deal
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Garryowen center Bryan Fitzgerald has secured a short-term contract with Munster Rugby following an impressive trial period. The 25-year-old Limerick native has caught the attention of Munster's coaching staff with his strong performances for Garryowen in the Energia All-Ireland League.
Munster Rugby and the IRFU are pleased to confirm that center Bryan Fitzgerald has signed a three-month contract extension with the province.
“We are glad to confirm the signing of Bryan Fitzgerald on a short term contract following an impressive trial with the province,” Munster rugby said.
Fitzgerald’s professional breakthrough came off the back of a string of excellent performances for Garryowen in the Energia All-Ireland League (AIL), which Munster boss Graham Rowntree and his assistant coaches have been keeping a close eye on.
Fitzgerald's standout performances, including a try on his Munster debut, have earned him a place in the province's squad. While he missed the recent tour to South Africa, Fitzgerald remains committed to Munster and is eager to continue his development with the team
The 25-year-old has impressed in his two appearances for Munster this season – scoring a try on his debut off the bench during last month’s defeat to Zebre before he started in the No 12 jersey in the province’s bonus point win over the Ospreys the following week.
Since joining Munster Rugby in the summer, Bryan has represented the province four times, twice in pre-season while he lined out in the URC against Ospreys and Zebre, scoring his first Munster try in Parma.
Fitzgerald produced a number of excellent displays last season for Garryowen, including scoring tries in the Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup final and the Division 1B playoff final, as his club was promoted to Division 1A.
The Limerick man, who played his school rugby with Crescent College Comprehensive and has two caps for Ireland Clubs, scored two tries in a standout performance for the AIL Select XV side that took on Munster A back in May.
The 25-year-old has lined out for Garryowen in the AIL twice this season, most recently at the weekend in the Limerick club’s clash with St Mary’s College.
He has been a key player for Garryowen, helping them earn promotion to Division 1A of the All-Ireland League. Having now secured another with Munster, Fitzgerald will be hoping to kick on again and sign a more permanent deal with his home province.