Former Australia Rugby Captain Rocky Elsom Found Guilty of Financial Crimes
By Priscilla Rotich
An international arrest warrant has been issued for former Australian rugby star Rocky Elsom after he was convicted of embezzlement in France.
A French court found the ex-Australia captain guilty of forgery and misusing corporate assets during his tenure as president of the French rugby club Narbonne from 2015 to 2016.
Reports from French media state that the ex-Wallabies flanker has been given a five-year prison sentence in absentia.
The 41-year-old Elsom has been instructed to reimburse misused funds amounting to £586,000, which he unlawfully appropriated before departing from Narbonne. It is alleged that he made a payment of £66,000 to a previous coach without valid reasons.
An Irish sports star, aged 41, made a name for himself playing for Leinster Rugby during the late 2000s, contributing to the team's victorious campaign in the prestigious Heineken Cup in 2009.
Additionally, there are reports claiming that Elsom hired an individual from Australia for a monthly fee of £6,000 despite the absence of evidence of the individual providing services to Narbonne.
Following the acquisition of Narbonne by the Australian investment fund FGM in 2011, Elsom emerged as the principal stakeholder, briefly representing the club towards the end of his career in 2014.
Unfortunately, the once-successful French team, winners of the French title in 1936 and 1979, faced financial turmoil and was eventually liquidated in 2018.
In previous media coverage, reporter Jérôme Prevot of Midi Olympique explained his encounter with Elsom. “We had never seen such a secretive president. His media revelations were as rare as those of the Queen of England,” said Prevot.
“He seemed to particularly enjoy isolating the city club from its supporters, elected officials, partners, and all the media. He appeared at the last moment just before the matches, pretending not to speak French,” he stated.
Elsom, originally from Melbourne, began his sports career in rugby league with the Canterbury Bulldogs before transitioning to rugby union.
Over the years, he represented Australia 75 times from 2005 to 2011, showcasing his skills on the international stage.
Not only did Elsom contribute 70 points to the team, but he also played a significant role in the 2011 World Cup and served as the captain of the Wallabies on 22 occasions.