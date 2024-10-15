Former England Rugby Star Matt Dawson Finds Love Again Following Divorce
By Priscilla Jepchumba
In 2021, former rugby union star Matt Dawson was unexpectedly let go from ‘A Question of Sport’ during a major revamp. This significant change coincided with his personal upheaval, as he was navigating a divorce. The BBC shake-up that saw them made redundant shocked him and his co-stars, Sue Barker and Phil Tuffnell.
In 2011, Dawson tied the knot with his ex-wife Carolin, who was once a model and later worked as a marketing manager. However, they mutually agreed to part ways and take their relationship in a different direction while still sharing the responsibility of co-parenting their children.
However, amidst these challenges, there has been a positive development in Matt Dawson's life. He has found new love and companionship with Elizabeth Kerry, a personal trainer and content creator.
The announcement comes right after the news of the upcoming reunion tour featuring Dawson, Tufnell, and Baker from 'A Question of Sport'. Dawson expressed his excitement about touring with Sue and Tuffers and looking forward to welcoming back some of their favorite sporting guests from past years.
The tour is scheduled to kick off at the Brighton Centre on March 1, 2025, and then visit various cities. "We know this will be a surprise to most, but after 11 years together, Carolin and I have decided our relationship needs a new direction, bringing our marriage to an end,” said Dawson in a Tweet.
"The love for our beautiful boys grows stronger day by day as does our friendship as co-parents,” he added.
Dawson has asked fans for support as he transitions to the next phase of his life.
"To our dear friends please continue to support us as positively as you can for the next stage of our lives. It’s vital that Alex and Sami understand that we will always be a united family," said Dawson.
Elizabeth, Dawson’s girlfriend, has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram and frequently posts numerous photos and videos of her exercise routines.