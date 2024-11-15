Former Rugby League Star Joins England Women's Coaching Team
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Courtney Winfield-Hill, a former rugby league international, has been appointed to the England Women's cricket coaching team. The Australian-born player, who switched to rugby league after a cricket career, will be involved in the upcoming tour of South Africa and the Women's Ashes series.
Winfield-Hill's experience in both sports and her recent coaching roles with England Pathways and various domestic leagues make her a valuable addition to the team. She aims to bring a fresh perspective and innovative approach to the squad.
England's director of women's cricket, Jonathan Finch, expressed enthusiasm about Winfield-Hill's appointment, highlighting her ability to develop young talent and her positive impact on team environments.
"Courtney has played such an important role in developing the upcoming players on our international pathway and adds tremendous value in any environment she is part of," Finch said.
Finch stated that she believes Courtney's addition to the team will bring positivity and great impact into the game.
"She will bring a different outlook on the game into the coaching team which will ensure the support we provide to players continually moves forward in what will be an exciting period for the senior team," Finch said.
Courtney Winfield-Hill played for Leeds Rhinos after switching from cricket to rugby league and made her England debut in 2022.
Australian-born will join England's coaching team this winter for the tour of South Africa and the Women's Ashes down under.
Courtney expressed her delight in working with the England team, stating that she feels at home and that the England Cricket Board (ECB) has played a big role in her growth.
"Since working with England teams, I have been made to feel welcomed and feel the ECB has invested in developing me as a coach," Courtney Winfield-Hill said.
Winfield-Hill played domestic cricket in Australia before moving to the UK and switching to rugby league, going on to represent England at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.
Since her retirement, she has returned to cricket as a coach, working for England Pathways in the Hundred with Trent Rockets, the Women's Big Bash, and the Women's Premier League in India.
Winfield-Hill worked with England in September when a second-string side toured Ireland for three one-day internationals and two T20s and is currently coaching Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash.
When that tournament ends, she will join England for the multi-format tour of South Africa, which starts on 24 November, and the Women's Ashes, which gets underway in January.She is married to England wicketkeeper-batter Lauren Winfield-Hill.