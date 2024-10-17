Former Rugby Star Set To Join Oldham Coaching Staff
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Joe Wardle has announced his retirement from professional rugby league and has accepted a role as assistant coach at Oldham on a two-year deal.
Wardle admitted the body has reached its limits but is eager and excited to embark on a new journey alongside Roughyeds head coach Sean Long and contribute to Oldham's coaching staff.
“With how I have played the game through my career perhaps it has taken a toll on my body while I also sustained some injury last year,” Joe said.
Wardle says that winning the Betfred League One title in his first season at Oldham was the deciding factor in his decision to retire, having wanted to go out as part of a successful team before embarking on his own coaching career.
“He had hoped to continue playing, but after discussions with his family and coaches, he felt it was time to transition to coaching,” he stated.
The former Super League star enjoyed success with Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers , Leigh Centurions and Newcastle Knights in the NRL and represented Scotland at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.
He emphasized the ambition of Oldham and his excitement about contributing to the club's future success.
"I got a chance to work with Sean Long and Brendan Sheridan last year and learnt a lot, both are great coaches,” Wardle said.
He expressed gratitude for the knowledge gained from them and hopes to share insights as he steps into his coaching role.
"The ambition of the club is big and to be a part of that is special, a lot happening behind the scenes that fans should appreciate,” he said.
Wardle believes so long as they can continue building and driving as a club then Oldham is destined to be back in Super League.
Joe expressed his gratitude for the experiences and achievements he had during his playing days. He is excited to transition into coaching a reflecting on his career.
He represented Scotland at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup. His last match was the victory that secured the League One trophy for Oldham, marking his 271st appearance and 93rd try.