Former Scotland Rugby Lock Ben Toolis Announces Retirement
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ben Toolis, a lock who last played for the Kintetsu Liners in Japan, has retired from professional rugby at 32. The former player of the Edinburgh Rugby and the Scotland national team also tweeted about it.
Originally from Brisbane, Australia, Toolis was a Scottish international who played 30 times with the national side and also participated in the World Cup.
His initial experience was with GPS Old Boys. Then he got contracted to Edinburgh Rugby, and he played with them for over one hundred matches. Also, Toolis got a loan at the end of his contract to London Irish before pursuing a career in Japan.
"After a lot of deliberation, I've decided it's time to hang up my boots and close this chapter of my rugby journey. As a young kid, I always dreamed of playing at the highest level, and I was fortunate enough to do just that,” Toolis stated on Instagram.
“It's hard to put into words what this sport has meant to me - the highs, the lows and everything in between. Rugby has brought me so many wonderful experiences, friendships, and opportunities that I will cherish forever.
"Playing over 100 games for @edinburghrugby, representing @scotlandteam, and competing in a World Cup are memories I hold close to my heart. My last two years in Japan with @hanazono_kintetsu_liners were an incredible experience where I met some amazing people and embraced a new culture.
"To my teammates, coaches and everyone who has supported me along the way, thank you for making this journey so special. And to my family and my incredible wife, @alzyzz_b, your unwavering support has meant everything to me,” said Toolis.
"As I look ahead to new adventures, I’ll always carry rugby in my heart. I am grateful for every moment on the pitch, every challenge faced, and every celebration shared. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey," concluded Toolis as he made his retirement announcement.