Former Wales Rugby Star Louis Rees-Zammit Faces Challenges In NFL Transition
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Former Wales rugby union player Louis Rees-Zammit has revealed that it has not been easy for him to switch to American football and to join the NFL.
Rees-Zammit was expected to join the Kansas City Chiefs, but he was released and ended up with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has changed his position from running back to wide receiver and wants to contribute to the NFL.
“You know, completely diving into a different sport is obviously not an easy task to do. But this is what I wanted, and I’m chasing this dream of mine,” said Rees-Zannit.
“So I’m going to try and do it with the excitement that I bring to training every single day,” he added.
Two ex-rugby players who switched to American football, Christian Scotland-Williamson, who used to play for Worcester and Harlequins, and former London Irish back-row Alex Gray, have, however, cautioned Louis Rees-Zammit about the obstacles he will encounter in the upcoming weeks and months.
On his part, Rees-Zammit has accepted that revving up for a new form of sporting activity and balancing with the rigors of the NFL is not easy.
His concerns about the coaching at the Jacksonville Jaguars stem from the team's poor performance and the uncertainty surrounding the head coach's position in the near future.
Rees-Zammit is pleased to return to the familiar surroundings of the United Kingdom. Still, he finds it challenging to switch sports codes as the Jaguars prepare to play against the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
“I mean, it’s unbelievable to come back here finally. I’ve been in America for pretty much nine out of the ten months of this year,” said Rees Zammit.
“It’s great to come back, see all the Jags fans and just how loyal they are because there’s a lot of them out in the UK,” he stated.
Nonetheless, Rees-Zammit has not lost sight of glory and a dream of playing for the NFL in the future. Let him be obsessed with skill development and contributing something good to the Jacksonville Jaguars.