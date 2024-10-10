Former Wallabies Trio Reunites At RFC Los Angeles
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Steve Hoiles, who was named the Coach of the Year in the 2024 Australian Shute Shield, and Dave Dennis, both former Wallabies forwards, are making a comeback to Major League Rugby. They will join forces with another ex-Wallabies forward, Adam Freier, at RFC Los Angeles in 2025.
Freier currently serves as club president for RFC LA, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his previous role as General Manager for the LA Giltinis. Dave Dennis has previously represented the Australian Rugby Union and played for the LA Giltinis in the United States Major League Rugby.
Hoiles has inked a two-year contract to become the club's Head Coach and Director of Rugby, while Dennis will serve as his top Assistant Coach. Holies, the 2024 Australian Shute Shield Coach of the Year, is preparing to tackle the competitive sporting scene in the LA market.
Following an earlier-than-expected departure from LA, Hoiles expressed his long-standing aspiration to return to the MLR eventually."…. the opportunity to come back to LA - there’s something so unique about the city - it’s a sporting and entertainment capital of the world," said Hoiles at the time.
Hoiles recognizes the difficulty of gaining attention in such a populated area but sees it as a significant opportunity. He prioritizes stability as the first step for RFCLA to grow.
"We’re still finalizing our squad but I genuinely think the first thing will be ensuring the environment is sorted, so there’s no distractions,” he said.
"We’re aiming to not just be making up the numbers; we want to be winning championships, but saying that and doing that are very different things,” added Hoiles.
Hoiles, aged 42, is set to assume the head coaching position after spending two seasons at the Australian Shute Shield club Randwick, where he led the team to a championship victory in 2023. He previously coached Los Angeles in Major League Rugby, securing the title in 2021.