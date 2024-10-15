France and South Africa Clash Over Proposed 20-Minute Red Card Rule
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The French rugby authorities and players have opposed the 20-minute red card proposal from World Rugby because it could potentially harm players’ welfare and trigger more violent conduct in the game.
Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR), Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR), and players’ union Provale maintained that the red card remains effective as a disciplinary measure while citing a lack of evidence in trials to effect changes as players across the divisions produce sufficient reason in their testimony.
"For the FFR, LNR, and Provale, the red card is a crucial tool that deters unsporting behavior and protects the physical integrity of players," said the French rugby authorities.
"Transforming this sanction into a temporary expulsion could encourage dangerous behavior, thereby compromising player safety, which must remain the absolute priority," they added,
However, South Africa has not followed suit, as it has backed Australia and New Zealand in their support of the law. SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer believes that it will enhance the excitement of the game and create more evenly matched competitions.
“SARU supports that (20-minute red). A red card spoils the match,” said Rian Oberholzer, the SA Rugby CEO.
“As a spectacle – when you have 14 play against 15 – as someone said, there is a three percent chance of the 14 winnings. I don’t think that is good for the game or the spectators,” Oberholzer added.
His statements reflect those made by Mark Robinson, CEO of New Zealand Rugby, who has consistently supported the implementation of the law amendment.
Currently, World Rugby officials have recommended the 20-minute red card as one measure to improve the viewing and playing experience for World Rugby. The rule would give teams an advantage if they could replace the player who was sent off after 20 minutes.
According to arguments from different countries, if the rule is used optimistically, it may enhance the game, but pessimistically, it will harm the players and the general character of the sport.