French Rugby Grapples With Rising Cocaine Use Concerns
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Bordeaux Bègles and Racing 92, two prominent Top 14 clubs, have declared that they will implement random drug testing on their players due to a concerning rise in cocaine use in French rugby.
This decision comes after facing harsh criticism from Béatrice Bourgeois, the chairwoman of the French anti-doping agency, and is also connected to the controversies surrounding the French summer tour to Argentina, which has been labeled as having a serious drug use issue.
Cocaine appears to have become a significant problem in the world of Rugby. In 2022, James Maloney, a former Australian rugby player, tested positive for cocaine during an anti-doping test at the French club Lezignan following a match against Carcassone in the Elite One Championship.
Maloney is not the only player who has tested positive. In 2023, Oscar Jegou, a French rugby U20 player who plays as a back row for the La Rochelle club, received a one-month suspension from the French anti-doping agency (AFLD) after testing positive for cocaine.
Jegou avoided a potential 4-year ban, as it was determined that his cocaine use was recreational; he had used cocaine at a house-warming party just two days before the match in which he was tested.
Laurent Marti, President of Bordeaux, also highlighted the growing issue of cocaine in French rugby, announcing that his players will now be subjected to random drug tests and emphasizing that his players are now 'under surveillance'.
The summer has brought several scandals for French rugby. Last year, the team seemed to be on a positive trajectory ahead of the World Cup, but now, only 12 months later, they have been thrust into the spotlight for negative reasons.
Toulon fullback Melvyn Jaminet was suspended for 34 weeks and fined €30,000 following a racist video on his Instagram page. Teammates Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, who was previously banned for cocaine use, were also accused of rape, although they deny the accusations.
It has become evident that these cases are no longer isolated incidents but are becoming more common within the sport. Despite the French Rugby Federation (FFR) conducting anti-doping checks after matches, there are no checks during practice sessions throughout the week.
This gap provides an opportunity for those who wish to consume illegal substances. It's important to note that cocaine is illegal in France, as is its distribution. Nonetheless, players still manage to obtain it.