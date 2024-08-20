Fresh Faces To Watch: Four Uncapped Players From Wallabies Selected For Argentina Showdown
By Mohamed Bahaa
As part of The Rugby Championship, the Wallabies revealed their forthcoming 35-man squad for two-Test series against Argentina featuring four uncapped players ready to make their international debuts. Among the newer newcomers are David Feliuai, Josh Canham, Hamish Stewart, and Corey Toole, all of which will provide the team new vitality as it battles the Pumas.
The path has opened for Feliuai, a star from Sunnybank Dragons, to join the team while regular midfielder Hunter Paisami is sidelined by injury. Feliuai will be fighting alongside Stewart for a place on the Test team, so embarking on a possible first foray into international rugby.
The only other uncapped back creating a lot of attention is Corey Toole. Toole first missed the July series to concentrate on the Olympics following an outstanding Super Rugby Pacific season with the ACT Brumbies. At 24, he was a vital member of the Australian men's sevens squad that made it to Paris's semi-finals. Toole's potential debut is much awaited as Filipo Daugunu is injured.
Notable inclusions in the forward pack include Josh Canham and Brandon Paenga-Amosa, both of whom will be making debut appearances for the national team this year. Additionally, Prop Tom Robertson is recalled, adding experience to the team’s front row.
James Slipper might achieve one of the most important milestones on this tour. If the seasoned prop plays both games against Argentina, he might be the most-capped Wallaby in history, just two matches away from surpassing George Gregan's record of 139 Test caps.
After a difficult beginning to The Rugby Championship with back-to--back losses to the world champion Springboks, the Wallabies are resolved to turn things around on their tour of Argentina. Friday the squad will leave for Argentina, where they will encounter the Pumas at Santa Fe and La Plata.
" It’s been a challenging couple of weeks, but as a coaching group, we are keen to continue trying to help a mostly consistent group go forward,” said Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt. “The Pumas have a talented and robust squad, which, along with the travel, will require further improvement from our squad.”
The forthcoming games in Argentina promise to be a turning point in the Wallabies' 2024 campaign given the new additions and the chance for historic achievements.