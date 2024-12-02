Fresh Start In Cape Town As USA Teams Look To Build On Dubai Sevens Experience
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The USA Women’s Eagles showcased impressive performances at the Dubai Sevens, ultimately securing a commendable fifth-place finish that highlighted a dynamic blend of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers.
Nia Toliver clearly emerged as the top performer, an athlete from the 2020 Olympics who made a remarkable impact in her first tournament by scoring an impressive six tries. Head coach Emilie Bydwell shared an optimistic view about the team's prospects despite some missed chances, highlighting that their defensive performance against Ireland has given them a strong base to develop.
The Eagles began the tournament with a spirited victory over Great Britain, winning 26-15, where players like Kaylen Thomas and Ariana Ramsey were particularly influential. They followed up with another strong performance, defeating Spain 33-7, with Hann Humphreys and Autumn LoCicero both recording tries on their first day of competition.
However, the path became challenging as they faced a setback against France, losing 14-5 in the pool stage. Despite the efforts of Toliver and Sariah Ibarra, who both scored twice, the Eagles struggled to capitalize on opportunities, allowing France to exploit their mistakes, resulting in a 38-12 defeat.
In the battle for fifth place, the Eagles rallied to claim victory against Ireland with a score of 17-7. Thomas set the tone early in the match, while Ramsey and Toliver played pivotal roles in sealing the win. USA's performance provided a renewed sense of hope as the tournament now shifts to Cape Town.
On the men’s side, the USA Men’s Eagles encountered significant challenges, finishing last in their group. The team faced formidable opponents, suffering defeats against New Zealand (28-12), Fiji (42-20), and Spain (28-0) during the pool rounds.
A narrow loss to Uruguay (15-12) and another close defeat to Ireland (19-12) revealed vulnerabilities in their defense and missed scoring opportunities. The match against Fiji was particularly telling, as Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Iowane Teba effectively pressured the USA team throughout the game.
Argentina’s men’s team, on the other hand, found success, claiming the bronze medal after defeating New Zealand 14-0, adding to their earlier wins against Uruguay, Great Britain, and Ireland. Uruguay managed to rebound from early setbacks, finishing ninth with victories over Kenya and the USA.
As the series transitions to Cape Town, the Women’s Eagles carry forward their positive momentum, while the men’s team is eager to address their shortcomings and find their rhythm in the upcoming matches.