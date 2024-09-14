Fricker Set For US Debut As Fiji Awaits In Semifinals
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Toby Fricker will make his US Men’s Eagles debut in Tokyo this Saturday after being selected at full-back for the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup Semifinal against Fiji. Fricker, 29, was born in Wales and played for Wales Sevens and Wales Students, but he qualifies for the USA through his New Orleans-born mother.
Toby recently joined MLR’s New England Free Jacks, having previously played club rugby at Ebbw Vale, Osprey, and Bristol.
Luke Carty and Jamason Fa’ anana–Schulz are set to miss the USA match-day squad to face Fiji on Saturday. They are among the seven changes made by Coach Scott Lawrence, opting for personnel changes and one positional switch.
Greg Peterson set to Captain USA for the sixth time in the 46th test. Greg is the only Eagles player present in the match day squad 2014, 20-14 win against Fiji.
The Veteran winger, who scored twice against Japan last weekend, led the Eagles in the first two matches of the Pacific Nations Cup, but Nate Augspurger has stepped into the role.
The 34-year-old has Fricker and Cooney Mooney in the back three. Taviti Lopeti shifts in midfield, especially after Dominic Besag ‘s return. Carty, who will miss, will be replaced by Chris Mattina. Rand Santos is set to make his debut after his heroics at the World Rugby U20 Trophy final.
Paul Mullen, who has 38 caps, has been promoted alongside Sean Mc Nulty. Peterson's absence leaves the USA with four players getting double figures for Caps won.
The flankers will be Paddy Ryan and Cory Daniel. Thomas Tu’avio will replace ball carrier Fa’anana-Schulz at 8, while Vili Helu will partner Jason Damm in the second row.
USA started the Pacific Nations Cup well with a 28-15 win over Canada. They traveled later to Japan and lost 21-41. The loss to Japan still earns the Eagles a place in the semifinal, where they face Fiji.
Fiji topped Group A with impressive wins over Samoa and Tonga, respectively. They have won the Pacific Nations Cup five times, which proves tough for the Eagles.
The finals and the third-place playoff will only be played on 21 September at Hanazono Rugby Stadium.