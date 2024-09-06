From Caps to Championships: The Inspirational Rugby Story of Zimbabwe’s Takudzwa Musingwini
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Takudzwa Musingwini, a rugby player at Iowa Central CC, scored three tries in their recent game against Iowa State. Musingwini is one player to watch.
Originally from Harare, Zimbabwe, Musingwini has faced challenges due to injuries but has continually demonstrated his talent on the rugby field.
Bent Nelson, Triton’s head coach, has been enthusiastic about Musingwini. “Taku is not just a phenomenal rugby player, he is a leader, a great teammate, and an all-around incredible young man,” said Nelson, saying, “He’s a show stopper on the pitch.”
Musinwini talked about his rugby journey. Though plagued with many setbacks, he has always risen above them, moving to another level each time.
“I was more into cricket and soccer, but after I had a knee injury, funny enough, I was more focused on rugby, and my passion for the sport gets me going forward despite all the injuries,” said Musingwini.
At 19 he was capped by the senior Zimbabwe team. In fact, this past summer, he was on the Sables national side that won the African Championship, with Musingwini starting at fullback for his country.
As a high schooler at Prince Edward School, he was Head Boy and a star on the rugby team. His rugby coach at Prince Edward turned him on to Iowa Central.
Musingwini called it a “God-given opportunity” to go to the USA, study, and play rugby. The Business Administration major didn’t hesitate when the opportunity came calling.
“I had to grab it with both hands because opportunities like these don’t come often, and I wanted to go far with my rugby as well as my education,” he stated.
Musingwini attributes all of these experiences to his parents, even overcoming injuries. On game day, he wears a wristband with "Mom & Dad" inscribed on it, signifying that he visibly admires his parents.
"My rugby journey has been all ups and downs, but one thing my parents and most players I played with always told me was to always chase what you know is meant for you," he said.
When Musingwini returned to the pitch for Iowa Central this fall, he demonstrated ongoing improvement.
The Iowa Central team experienced a tough first half in their recent game, but Musingwini remains confident in their abilities and camaraderie.
“It was a learning curve for the boys as this was our first proper competition,” said Musingwini. “We had a few errors in that half that we later on fixed. We got better at it in the second half, and us being calm, collective, and running the structure pretty well made us victorious in the end.”
Musingwini expressed confidence in the Tritons' ability to handle adversity despite the need to address some errors.
He praised the team's outstanding athletes and emphasized the strong chemistry among the players, highlighting the sense of unity and brotherhood within the team.