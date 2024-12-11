From Newcastle to Paris: Alan Shearer Celebrates Daughter Hollie's Engagement to Rugby Star Joe Marchant
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Love blossomed in the enchanting backdrop of Paris when Hollie Shearer, the daughter of football legend Alan Shearer, announced her engagement to Joe Marchant, an accomplished rugby player for England.
The 29-year-old singer celebrated this joyous occasion on Instagram, sharing a beautiful picture of the couple at the iconic Eiffel Tower. With a heart full of joy, she wrote, "BEST DAY EVER!! Got to say yes to my favorite person." Her radiant diamond ring sparkled brilliantly in the sunlight, perfectly embodying the happiness of the moment.
Alan Shearer, renowned for being the all-time leading goal scorer in Premier League history, expressed his delight with a flurry of heart-eye and clapping emojis. With his well-known sense of humor, he lightheartedly remarked on Hollie's choice of fiancé, quipping, “I’m just glad it’s not a footballer.” This playful banter underscored the warm bond he shares with his daughter and her new partner.
Joe Marchant relocated to Paris last year to join the prestigious Stade Français, quickly adapting to the vibrant French lifestyle alongside Hollie. The couple has been delightful on social media, frequently sharing snapshots of their stylish escapades and charming everyday life in Paris, bringing smiles to their followers.
On the rugby field, Marchant has established himself as a formidable player. With over 150 appearances for Harlequins and 27 caps for England, he played a pivotal role in helping England secure a commendable third place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup. His transition to the Top 14 league has only added to his impressive list of accomplishments.
Alan Shearer’s humor extends beyond engagement jokes; during a family getaway, he teasingly questioned Marchant’s choice of swimwear, asking, “WTF are the smugglers you have on?”
Hollie, a talented singer, has garnered over a million streams on Spotify with her cover of Will Young's “Leave Right Now.” Alongside her sister Chloe, who is also in a committed relationship with rugby player Micky Young, both Shearer sisters have found love in the world of rugby.
