From Rugby Field To Lecture Hall: Sonny Bill Williams' Surprising Career Pivot
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Sonny Bill Williams, an ex-All Blacks rugby player, has made a surprising move in his life after sports. Known for playing rugby union, rugby league, and boxing, Williams is now the pro-chancellor of Albukhary International University (AIU) in Alor Setar, Malaysia.
This change is notable because of Williams’ unusual path in education. He left high school at 14 but went back to school in 2018 and got a Bachelor of Applied Management from Otago Polytechnic in 2019 while still being an athlete.
Williams is eager about his role at AIU and talks with students and staff actively. At a recent graduation event, he mentioned the university’s aim to help Students who have fewer opportunities. “Today’s ceremony highlighted what this university does for those students,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He added, “These students will grow up to be future leaders.”
The university commended Williams for embodying its core principles, emphasizing his ability to inspire students through his rich and varied life experiences. AIU highlighted not only his impressive athletic accomplishments but also his commitment to fostering a sense of global responsibility among graduates.
Throughout his life, Williams has exhibited remarkable strength and resilience, qualities that have defined his journey. As a celebrated two-time Rugby World Cup winner and a heavyweight boxing champion, he has shattered numerous barriers in the world of sports, often facing and overcoming considerable challenges along the way. These achievements have established him as a prominent figure in athletics, yet they only scratch the surface of his multifaceted identity.
Transitioning into the field of education unveils a new dimension of Williams’ character—his deep-seated passion for inspiring and nurturing the minds of young learners. He is committed to encouraging a culture of learning where students are motivated to pursue knowledge and personal growth.
By channeling his experiences and insights into his educational endeavors, Williams aims to guide the next generation toward becoming responsible and engaged citizens. He expressed pride in his position: “As someone who quit school at 14 but changed my path through sports, this role lets me be part of a university that offers similar chances through education.”
Outside of his teaching role, Williams advocates for various social issues. Recently, he expressed support for a Sydney high school student who was banned from an event for wearing a keffiyeh scarf, which symbolizes Palestinian culture. He took to social media to criticize the decision, emphasizing his hope that the student would still be able to graduate.
Sonny Bill Williams’ journey showcases change—demonstrating how purpose and learning can reshape even the most successful lives. From playing rugby to teaching others, he continues making an important difference.