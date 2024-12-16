From Rugby Pitch to Pageant Stage: Former Rugby Pro Supports Daughter's Miss France Quest
By Priscilla Jepchumba
In the glittering world of Miss France, one family finds itself under the spotlight, navigating the intense emotions of a high-profile competition. Frédéric Benazech, a former professional rugby player known for his stints at Narbonne, Agen, and Grenoble, has traded stadium sidelines for a front-row seat at the Miss France 2025 pageant. His daughter, Jade Benazech, represents Languedoc and is a top contender for the coveted title.
Jade seems calm and confident while her family, including Frédéric, deals with being nervous. “We parents are much more stressed than our daughter,” Frédéric said with a giggle and added that Jade is handling everything very well. At age 19, Jade shows how her generation stands out with strength and focus shaped by her past as a handball player in France's National 2 league.
The Benazech family sees this journey as a shared adventure, going to Poitiers together for the event. “There are 25 of us, as a family,” Frédéric noted about their trip from places like Toulouse and Bédarieux to support Jade. Their togetherness highlights that this pageant is not just about one person's success but also about family ties.
Jade’s path to the Miss France stage started as a win for herself. After dealing with bullying as a teen, she got into pageantry to feel empowered. Over time it became something bigger because of her hard work. “At first, she did this a bit out of personal revenge,” explained Frédéric about how much Jade has changed during this competition.
Even though she spent a month preparing alone, Jade has grown stronger and more sure of herself. Her father talked about how different she is now: “In a month, she changed, asserted herself, doesn’t speak the same way, is more sure of herself… It’s been a great adventure for her”.
As someone who played sports before, Frédéric sees links between pressure in sports and what happens in national pageants. He compared Jade’s calmness before the big day to his own pre-game habits and noted that young people today seem better at facing tough moments. “These young people, it seems like they are used to that. If she’s wrong, it doesn’t matter, nothing matters,” he said while admiring her outlook.
Regardless of the outcome, Jade's involvement in this event is significant for the Benazech family. As Frédéric expressed, her participation has already made her a winner in their eyes. With themes ready for the final round already prepared by her hands, Jade shows that she wants to give it her all. Her story blends elegance, strength through difficulty, and help from family—an inspiring tale of personal development.
Whether or not Jade gets the Miss France 2025 crown does not change the fact that her story shows how ambition can change lives forever, supported strongly by family love.