From Scrum to Sway: US Rugby Star Ilona Maher to Compete on TV Hit Dancing with the Stars
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The US Olympic team's 28-year-old rugby sevens player, Ilona Maher, is set to appear on Dancing With the Stars. This marks another significant publicity milestone for Maher.
Actors Tori Spelling and Eric Roberts, former NFL star Danny Amendola, ex-NBA player Dwight Howard, and Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik will compete against Maher.
Commenting on her new challenge, she said, “A lot of rugby is just going full force and throwing your body at your opponent,” stating, “So we’ll see how I can move my body here.”
Once referred to as a “feminist trailblazer”, Maher was “so excited” to be “led by my amazing dance partner”
Although it was anticipated that former Philadelphia Eagles NFL player Jason Kelce, who supported Maher and the rest of the US women's rugby team in Paris, would participate in the program, he was not part of the cast announcement.
The initial photos for the 33rd season of Dancing With the Stars show Maher and her partner, Alan Bersten, posing and flexing their right arms.
Maher and Bersten also posted brief TikTok videos filmed at a New York dance studio. Bersten was thankful for the opportunity to feature with Maher. " I'm so grateful to be doing this with Ilona Maher. Let’s go!” said Bersten.
Maher had already gained considerable visibility as an American rugby player before the Olympics, but her profile soared following her contribution to the US women's rugby team's bronze medal win against Australia in the Olympics in France.
This is evident from her recent endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, during which she made headlines by stating that the Republican Party is threatening women's rights to make their own reproductive choices.
Maher began playing rugby in high school in Vermont before joining Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, achieving three consecutive victories in the US nationals.
She made her debut for the USA sevens team in 2018 and has participated in two Olympic Games. Maher has also represented the 15-a-side US Eagles twice, and in a recent tweet, she expressed her desire to be part of the team competing in the Rugby World Cup in England next year.
Maher uses social media to spread a strong message about body positivity.