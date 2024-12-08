From Winger to Winner: Welsh Jockey Who's Winning Big After Ditching Rugby
From the rugby pitch to the racetrack, Callum Pritchard is redefining what it means to chase your dreams. This former scrum-half is galloping into the spotlight as one of the most exciting new talents in horse racing, proving that sometimes, the best journeys are the ones you never planned.
The former Welsh rugby scrum-half has traded the rugged rugby field for the thrill of horse racing, and his meteoric rise in the sport is turning heads. The 23-year-old from Porth, who once played alongside future Wales internationals Kieron Assiratti and Cameron Winnett, is now making waves as one of the most promising jockeys on the National Hunt circuit.
Pritchard’s journey into racing was unconventional. Rugby took a backseat when his girlfriend, Hannah, needed someone to ride her point-to-point horse. “I got a license for the craic,” he admitted, adding, “I never thought in a million years I’d get to where I am today.”
After dabbling in point-to-point racing, Pritchard’s potential caught the eye of top trainers, and he soon found himself riding in professional races. His breakthrough came this season, culminating in a stunning 25-1 victory at the prestigious Badger Beer Chase aboard veteran horse Al Dancer.
Stepping in for suspended jockey Dylan Johnston, Pritchard rode like a seasoned professional, guiding the 11-year-old to a 10-length victory, earning a £48,000 prize and acclaim from the racing world.
Pritchard reflected on his decision to leave rugby, citing the physical risks as a primary concern. “You do get knocked about a bit in rugby, and I couldn’t really afford to take the injury risk anymore,” he shared. Ironically, his current career also involves risk, guiding 500kg animals over hurdles and fences.
Despite these challenges, Pritchard’s natural talent and determination have fueled a rapid ascent. With 11 wins this season, including a blistering streak in November, he has amassed nearly £170,000 in prize money. His successes include victories at Huntingdon, Wetherby, and Doncaster, underscoring his growing reputation in the sport.
Pritchard credits his success to receiving strong horses and seizing opportunities. “It’s all about making the most of your opportunities, just like in any sport,” he noted. Now based with top trainer Ben Pauling near Cheltenham, Pritchard is poised for even greater achievements.
As he continues to prove himself, Pritchard remains humble yet ambitious. “Things have gone incredibly well for me this season—beyond my dreams, really,” he said. With momentum firmly on his side, the former scrum-half has turned his gamble on a new career into a winning formula.