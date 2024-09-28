Gilbert Unveils Official Ball For Women's Rugby World Cup 2025
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The official ball design for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, unveiled by World Rugby and Gilbert, is a stunning representation of the vibrant and dynamic energy that encapsulates the tournament's essence.
With a rich history of supplying match balls for Women’s Rugby World Cups since 1991, Gilbert has once again demonstrated their commitment to excellence with the Rugby World Cup 2025 ball design.
This exceptional ball features a carefully crafted color contrast to ensure visibility in all playing conditions. It incorporates dynamic shapes and the tournament’s signature vortex pattern adorned with radiating dots, as announced officially.
Sarah Massey, Managing Director of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, expressed her excitement about the upcoming historic final at Twickenham Stadium and the unveiling of the official ball.
“With just one year to go until a historic final at Twickenham Stadium, we are thrilled to unveil the official Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 ball with our partner Gilbert. We look forward to seeing this iconic ball in action next year, with rugby’s biggest stars showcasing their talent and athleticism on the world stage,” said Massey.
Gilbert Rugby Commercial CEO Richard Gray also expressed delight in the renewal of their partnership with World Rugby.
“We are delighted to confirm our renewal with World Rugby including the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, which we are incredibly excited for. The new RWC 2025 ball looks fantastic, and we’re looking forward to seeing it at the center of the game and in fans’ hands as we build toward the kick-off in under a year,” said Gray.
Fans and players alike can look forward to the limited stock of the official Rugby World Cup 2025 Gilbert replica balls, which will be available for purchase from 27 September 2024. Furthermore, a more comprehensive range of replica sizes and supporter balls will be available globally from 1 December 2024, with official team balls set for release in March 2025.