Greg Peterson Bids Farewell to Rugby
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Greg Peterson, the towering and formidable captain of the USA Men’s Eagles, has officially announced his retirement from professional rugby, bringing an impressive 15-year career to a close.
His time in rugby was full of hard work and love for the game, making a mark on American rugby. At only 33 years old, this tall lock, who is 6’8”, leaves us with 51 Test caps and played in two Rugby World Cups over ten years with the Eagles.
Peterson started playing rugby in Sydney, Australia, at The Scots College. He quickly moved to professional rugby with the New South Wales Waratahs. A key moment was when he played for the Australian U20s in the Junior World Championships before making his USA team debut in 2014 against Romania due to having American parents.
During his career, Peterson played around the world with teams like Leicester Tigers, Glasgow Warriors, Union Bordeaux Bègles, and Newcastle Falcons. Most recently, he used his experience and energy with Major League Rugby's San Diego Legion. He led the Eagles on an unbeaten European tour last month, showing great leadership as they prepare for Rugby World Cup qualifiers.
When talking about retiring, Peterson felt it deeply: “It was an incredibly hard decision to make, to step away from the game I’ve known and loved for 28 years... I believe it is the right time.” He thanked many people who helped him during his career, like coaches, teammates, and family, but gave special thanks to his wife, Tess, for her endless support.
Since becoming captain in 2023, Peterson focused on mentoring the young Eagles players. His leadership included 13 matches as captain, which featured a winning European tour in November 2024 that showed both his inspirational skills and the potential of the Eagles program under him.
Looking ahead, Peterson feels positive about rugby growing in the U.S.: “The growth and interest of rugby within the US is incredibly exciting... Bigger games on bigger stages will inspire the nation’s untapped love for the game.” He highlighted how crucial it is to give chances for future players to succeed.
Peterson’s retirement marks the end of a key chapter for USA Rugby but also leaves a strong base of progress and zeal. His commitment to the Eagles program and the growth of the sport means his legacy will stay alive among American rugby fans for many more years.