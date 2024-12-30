Guam Rugby: Defying The Odds!
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Guam's rugby teams, both men's and women's, have truly become symbols of determination and success, overcoming significant challenges along the way. Despite being underfunded, their skill and spirit have shone through, making their island immensely proud in 2024.
In October 2024, Guam’s women’s rugby team made a mark by winning bronze at the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy in Kathmandu, Nepal. Their path to the medal was quite exciting. In the last match for third place against Indonesia, Guam was down 19-15 as time was almost out. Paige Surber scored a try just before the end, and Aveah Garrido added the extra points for a 22-19 win.
“At that moment, as the pass came to me, I had no doubt in my mind that I was going to score,” said Surber. She played a key role with three tries overall, while Jalana Garcia also contributed a try. Captain Olivia Elliott shared her thoughts on this win as proof of their strength. “This game just goes to show that the women of Guam will show up and smash every time,” she noted.
Despite Mariana Crisostomo and Erica Quichocho's injuries, the team rallied together under Coach Paul Claros’ strong leadership. Their determination and the support from their coach helped them navigate through tough times, showcasing their resilience.
In another notable achievement, the men’s rugby team from Guam gained recognition for their impressive performance at the Magellan Cup in November 2024, where they defeated the Philippines, ranked 40th worldwide. The match took place in Manila at Alabang Country Club, and Guam secured a convincing 24-10 victory. Players Zach Pangelinan, Brian Ramiro, and Anselmo Untalan III contributed to the score, highlighting their skills and the depth of the team.
Stephen Grantham from Guam Rugby Union pointed out that every one of the 26 players picked came from local high school programs on the island.
The wins of both teams show how much community effort means. Unlike many rivals who get professional help or support from governments, players from Guam balance jobs and family alongside training with little resources available. They practiced in tough situations like dark fields and sharing spaces.
Yet despite these troubles, Guam's rugby athletes keep pushing forward. Their international tournament wins, alongside local matches like the Marianas Rugby Cup, reflect their strong commitment to rugby and their home island. As Elliott wisely put it: "Our journey is ours alone; no one can take that away."