Harlequins Shatter World Record Again!
By Priscillla Jepchumba
Harlequins Women have broken record again, getting the most attendees for women’s club rugby matches. They won 42-17 against Leicester Tigers at Big Game 16, pulling in 18,055 fans to Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium. This is the fourth year in a row that the club has set this record.
The match had great women’s rugby moments, with Harlequins showing strong play to lead the Premiership table. Ellie Kildunne, England’s World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year, scored two tries and impressed many. Yet, Kayleigh Powell from Wales got Player of the Match for her exciting try in the 28th minute and her overall skill.
Leicester Tigers started with a try by Megan Jones but faced troubles with mistakes that hurt their chances, including yellow cards for both Jones and Canada’s Julia Omokhuale. Despite attempts from Emily Henrich and Keia Mae Sagapolu Sanele after halftime, the eighth-place Tigers couldn’t catch up to a tough Quins team.
“We are immensely proud to break yet another World Record at Big Game 16,” said Harlequins Women’s Head Coach Ross Chisholm. “This has been a whole-club effort, and it’s a fantastic way to kick off what promises to be a huge year for the women’s game. We look forward to building on this momentum.”
Big Game is now known as a big holiday rugby event since it started in 2008. It brings fans together through top-notch rugby and fun community vibes, making it an important date in the rugby calendar. This year included laser shows and pre-game fun that built excitement for the match.
Harlequins’ dedication to growing the sport is evident in their approach to Big Game events. From special jerseys to engaging younger audiences, they consistently push boundaries. Chief Marketing Officer Adrian Wells highlighted that their marketing focuses on digital outreach, targeting rugby followers, major event fans, and families searching for unique activities.
With the Women’s Rugby World Cup approaching and over 220,000 tickets already sold, this year promises to be remarkable for women’s rugby. Harlequins' accomplishments demonstrate the potential that arises when aspirations are paired with action.