Hayden Predicts Tight Border-Gavaskar Trophy Battle in Perth
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Runs will be "at the premium" and the decisive factor in this year's home Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with India, according to legendary Australian opener Matthew Hayden.
The first Test, a day match, will kick off the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth Stadium on November 22 and last until November 26. This match will set the tone for the series.
India might achieve a perfect set of series in Australia after winning its past two, which were played in 2018–19 and 2020–21.
Hayden stated when addressing the press during the CEAT Cricket Awards, "You look at the line-ups, and it is hard to really tell who has got the edge."
"I sense that it is going to be runs that are going to be the point of difference. So, the best need to stand up in this series; runs are going to be at a premium. And I also feel like the structure of the tournament being from the west to the east is a bit of the unique way that the Australian landscape of cricket is going to be played out. It is usually the other way around. It is going to be a great summer," said Hayden.
Hayden thinks that the Australian team's mindset would be greatly influenced by the fact that they haven't beaten India in a Test series played at home in over a decade.
"Look, I was seeing a reel from Ravi Shastri today on Instagram, and he was saying the Aussies had not had the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in their hands for almost a decade. Well, that is a fighting word straight away," he said.
"We have not had it in our hands for two series in Australia, which is kind of the coveted grounds, not dissimilar to the (former skipper) Steve Waugh era here in 2001, where this was the hallowed turf, this was the place where Australia really wanted to come and win, and his great era did not do it."
"So there is always, and this is why I think it is such a special series, there is always this fantastic opportunity for the number one and the number two side on the World Test Championship table to go head-to-head, especially abroad, in each other's camps, and see who really has those kinds of final rights to claim not only the possibility of playing the Test Championship but also who is the very best of the best, which you judge on how you tour, not so much how you play at home,” said Hayden in his concluding remarks.
The thrilling day and night format will be present in the second Test, which is slated to take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, illuminated by the stadium's lights.
Following that, supporters will be focusing on The Gabba in Brisbane during the third Test, which is scheduled for December 14–18.
The series will reach its concluding stage with the traditional Boxing Day Test, which is scheduled for December 26 through 30 at Melbourne's illustrious Melbourne Cricket Ground.
The series finale, the fifth and final Test, which promises to be a dramatic end to a thrilling match, will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground between January 3 to January 7.