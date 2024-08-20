Hometown Hero: Ilona Maher Warmly Celebrated in Vermont
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Viral rugby star and Vermont native Ilona Maher joined the Burlington, Vt. community Saturday morning to celebrate the U.S. women’s rugby sevens team’s first-ever Olympic medal.
The 28-year-old helped Team USA earn an historic bronze at the 2024 Paris Games after a last-minute win over Australia.
She returned to Vermont on Thursday, and the victory was commemorated at Battery Park in an event organized by her alma mater, Burlington High School.
Maher spoke to over 100 members of her community during the event. “It’s so much easier to be yourself than it is to be anybody else,” said Maher.
Ilona Maher looked forward to a good time with her family and friends right after the Olympics. While commenting after competing in the international game in France, she said: "I think it’s about how much just enjoying the process, is really powerful."
"The Olympics are a very cool event, but it’s the moments before the Olympics, moments between the Olympics — spending time with family and friends," she added.
Burlington's mayor, Emma Mulvaney-Stanak, and Allyson Archacki, Maher's former field hockey coach, were present at the event and delivered speeches at the celebration. As part of the event, the rugby star was presented with keys to the high school's athletic fields.
With an Instagram following of over 3.5 million, Maher has become a prominent figure during the Olympics, particularly during the Tokyo Games three years ago.
Alongside humorous content related to the reality show "Love Island," she is recognized as a strong supporter of the body positivity movement and a vocal advocate for women in sports, popularizing the hashtag #beastbeautybrains.
Maher has used her social media platforms to raise awareness for the upcoming Paralympics, which are set to commence on Wednesday, August 28th.