HSBC SVNS Rugby Series Kicks Off In Dubai With Excitement And Big Storylines
This weekend, the highly anticipated HSBC SVNS Series kicks off in Dubai, bringing together a thrilling array of matches, fierce rivalries, and a showcase of top rugby sevens talent.
The Emirates Dubai 7s marks the beginning of the 2024/25 season, featuring the best 12 men’s and women’s teams competing over an action-packed two days.
With Olympic stars making their return and fresh talents eager to make their mark, let’s delve into the key highlights of this exciting tournament.
Notably absent from the Dubai lineup is Ilona Maher, a prominent USA rugby player who has chosen to step back from the HSBC SVNS Series to concentrate on her upcoming role with the USA Women’s Eagles in preparation for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.
While Ilona Maher’s absence undoubtedly alters the dynamics for Team USA, they have welcomed fresh talent, such as rising star Ariana Ramsey, who is expected to deliver an impressive performance in Dubai.
Going forward after the HSBC SVNS, it will be exciting to watch the level of play for stars like Maher transitioning from the Rugby 7s to 15s in the upcoming Rugby World Cup. This could open up a whole new dynamic in rugby.
In an exciting development, China’s women’s team will debut at the HSBC SVNS Series in Dubai after advancing from the 2024 Challenger Series. Despite being newcomers, they have demonstrated remarkable skills, reaching the Paris Olympics' quarter-finals.
However, they face a daunting challenge in their pool, competing against defending champions Australia alongside tough contenders Fiji and Ireland.
In the women’s competition, Australia arrives as the reigning SVNS champions, eager to extend their dominance after clinching four consecutive titles in Dubai. Yet, they must contend with fierce competition from New Zealand, who secured gold at the Paris Olympics.
For Australia, seasoned player Maddison Levi will strive to uphold the team's elite status following a challenging Olympic campaign.
On the men’s side, Olympic champions France return, aiming to defend their title after a narrow victory over Argentina last season. Other formidable teams like South Africa, acclaimed for their strong performances in Dubai, alongside perennial favorites Fiji and New Zealand, are set to raise the stakes.
As the HSBC SVNS Series unfolds in Dubai, fans can anticipate intense competition. The teams are also ready to battle for victory and early-season momentum in this electrifying tournament.