‘I Can’t Just Play The Sport I Love’: Ilona Maher’s Mission To Modernize Rugby For The Digital Age
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ilona Maher is breaking barriers in rugby and social media, redefining what it means to be an athlete in the digital age. As she leads the charge for financial equality in sports, her journey from the rugby field to viral fame is a testament to the power of personality and perseverance.
Maher has become an unexpected leader in rugby, using her athletic skills and lively character to gain fame worldwide. At 28, the USA Eagles rugby player has the largest social media following in the sport, something she says was necessary for financial reasons.
Although Maher is undeniably a talented athlete, she is acutely aware that the financial landscape of women's rugby has driven her to explore additional ways to earn income and enhance her visibility. In a candid conversation with BBC's Rugby Union Weekly, she shared, "I can't just play the sport I love. I'm not going to make millions playing rugby." Recognizing the potential of social media, Maher began creating content that combined humor with authenticity, carving out her own unique niche.
Her rise to prominence surged during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she played a vital role in the U.S. team securing a bronze medal in rugby sevens. Her vibrant personality captured attention through popular TikTok videos and engaging Instagram posts, where she promoted body positivity and shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the Olympics. This newfound fame opened doors for her, leading to features in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue and a notable second-place finish on Dancing With the Stars.
Holding a master’s degree, Maher sees her online presence as a powerful platform rather than just a showcase. She emphasizes the need for female athletes, particularly rugby players, to seek sponsorships and financial success: “As female athletes, especially rugby players, we want to get sponsorships and make more money.” Her efforts have proven successful, as she amassed nearly eight million followers and secured partnerships that introduce rugby to a younger audience.
While Maher respects the exceptional skills of players like Portia Woodman and Maddi Levi, she believes she brings something different to the table—relatability. “I have something else I can bring, which is personality,” she noted. Her videos, whether showcasing rugby gameplay or funny moments from the Olympic village, resonate with fans who might not have had an interest in rugby otherwise.
With a three-month contract at Bristol Bears beginning in January, Maher is looking to enhance her prospects for the upcoming Rugby World Cup. However, her influence stretches far beyond the rugby pitch. By engaging with younger audiences on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, she is redefining what it means to be a modern athlete.
In her reflections, Maher pointed out that rugby often seems tethered to its historical roots, sometimes resistant to change. Her innovative approach highlights the potential for the sport to evolve by fully embracing the opportunities of the digital age, showcasing how social media can play a pivotal role in revitalizing rugby’s image and appeal.