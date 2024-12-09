"I Have Something Else": How Ilona Maher Is Redefining Rugby’s Playbook
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ilona Maher is taking the rugby world by storm, blending athletic excellence with a vibrant personality that resonates with millions. As she prepares to make waves with the Bristol Bears, her journey is a testament to the power of authenticity in sports.
Maher is redefining the perception of success in the world of rugby. As an American Olympian, she played a pivotal role in helping her team secure a bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics, showcasing her deep understanding of the sport.
She candidly shares, “I’m amazing at rugby, but realistically, I’m maybe not the best at it, which is fine. But I have something else I can bring, which is personality.” This self-awareness sets her apart in a competitive arena.
Maher’s unique blend of physical prowess and engaging personality has garnered her a massive following. With 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 3.2 million on TikTok, she stands as the most followed rugby player, transcending gender boundaries in the sport.
Her content, which is both entertaining and relatable, centers around themes of body positivity and the realities of an athlete’s life. This realistic touch has elevated her to cultural sensation status, drawing in fans who might otherwise overlook the sport.
Unlike many athletes who remain focused solely on their performance on the field, Maher has embraced her role as a public figure with intentionality. Her humor has resonated with a diverse audience, positioning her as a bridge between rugby and potential new fans.
Maher is set to debut for 15s rugby with the Bristol Bears in the prestigious Premiership Women’s Rugby league for three months starting January 2025. Dave Ward, the head coach at Bristol, eagerly spoke of his anticipation for Maher's impact on the field. He confidently remarked, “She’s going to shock people when she plays 15s,” emphasizing her incredible blend of strength and speed.
Maher’s star power has ignited tremendous interest, prompting Bristol to relocate their January 5 game to Ashton Gate in order to accommodate increased attendance. In an era where social media holds significant sway, her harmonious mix of athletic talent and approachability has served as a blueprint for the sport's advancement. “We want to get more players into the game—where are those players? They’re on TikTok,” she highlighted, illustrating a crucial point about the need for rugby to adapt.
Maher continues to inspire countless individuals, demonstrating her capacity to forge connections with audiences beyond the confines of sports.