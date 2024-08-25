Ilona Maher Celebrates Agent Anniversary
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ilona Maher recently celebrated the first anniversary of working with her agent Rheann Engelke. Engelke is the senior director of talent marketing at Stoke, where Ilona Maher is signed.
“Happy first anniversary of working with the best agent around,” said Maher in a Facebook post.
“Thanks for always wheelin' and dealin' for me. Let's keep doing this!”
Engelke regards Ilona as “An icon in all regards,”. Speaking when the management group signed Ilona to their roster, Engelke was elated and said, “Thrilled to have Ilona join our Stoked roster – an amazing person with incredible possibilities ahead “.
“Let’s get started!” Engelke stated on LinkedIn.
Ilona joined Team USA in 2018 and made her debut in Women's Rugby Sevens at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Ilona continues to use her platforms to advocate for women's sports, promote body acceptance, and provide her fans with continual witty relief.
Her role in the US women’s rugby 7s team and her social media influence have seemingly led to an increased fan base in women's rugby. Fans have been thronging Maher’s social media pages to thank her role in elevating women's rugby.
“Love all you women!! I have watched rugby since the 1970s and you have brought it to a whole new level!!!” said Beth Lockwood, one of Maher’s fans on Facebook.
Ilona Maher has established herself as the pinnacle TikTok sensation, with over 2 million fans cheering her accomplishment. The 27-year-old was instrumental in leading Team USA to its first bronze medal in rugby at the just concluded Paris Olympics, defeating Australia 14-12 during the Rugby 7s.
Besides her Olympic triumph, Maher is now a prominent advocate for body positivity. Maher recently utilized the forum to graciously respond to a critic who made nasty remarks regarding her weight and BMI.
People watching the Paris 2024 Olympics might recognize Ilona Maher as the outstanding player for the United States women's rugby team, but TikTok fans have adored Maher even before she won her first Olympic gold.
She proved to be a popular favorite on as well as off the rugby pitch. She first garnered online fame during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo for her views inside the Olympic Village, which included a hilarious critique of the cardboard mattresses and thirsting for other Olympic competitors.