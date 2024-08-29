Ilona Maher Eyes Women’s Rugby World Cup Return
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ilona Maher, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, has expressed interest in joining the United States of America's team for the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup in England. World Rugby recently celebrated the 'one year to go' milestone leading up to the event.
Maher has gained significant attention on social media in the past month, becoming the focal point of rugby union. Her presence on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram has attracted a substantial following, with Maher boasting 2.3 million followers on TikTok and 3.8 million on Instagram.
For perspective, Maher's Instagram following surpasses the All Blacks by 1.3 million and nearly triples that of the world champion Springboks. Notably, All Blacks legend Dan Carter has 1.1 million followers, while Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has 1.3 million.
Maher's candid social media videos have introduced a new audience to rugby union. During the USA's journey to Olympic bronze at the Paris Games, numerous videos surfaced on social media featuring new fans embracing the emotions with Maher throughout the historic event.
Numerous videos were released featuring footage of Maher's Olympic performance paired with Chappel Roan's song 'Femininomenon', highlighting Maher's significant influence. It is worth noting that there has been an exciting development for the Women's Rugby World Cup and USA Rugby, with Maher recently announcing her intention to join the team.
She aims to "try to make that team" as the Eagles seek to replicate their historic achievement in sevens with success in the 15s.
“Do not fear my new rugby fans, there’s going to be some rugby for ya,” said Maher on TikTok. “The biggest one that I’m going to highlight is next year is the women’s Rugby World Cup.
“This is going to be absolutely major.
“Now hold on, hold on, a little difference – this is rugby 15s, where what you were watching at the Olympics is rugby sevens. But, that’s just so cool there are so many forms of rugby for you to watch.
The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup will begin in a year with an opening match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. “This World Cup is going to take place in England and England loves their rugby and it is going to be a party, I have no doubt.
“I’ll try to be there. I’m going to try to make that team and see if they can use me somewhere on that field.
“This is going to be so fun so keep your eyes out on this. There’ll be games happening all over this year for you to watch and cheer and might be close to you so go check it out.”
During the Olympics, Maher shared a series of entertaining videos before the start of rugby sevens at the Games. She gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Athletes Village, and her efforts were highly praised on social media.
Maher's most memorable moment came on the final day of rugby sevens at the Olympics. After three days of competition for the men and almost an equal number of days for the women, Maher led the USA in pursuit of an Olympic bronze medal.
Team USA went up against the SVNS Series champions, Australia, and remarkably emerged victorious. Alex Sedrick made an impressive coast-to-coast play as the Americans secured their first-ever rugby sevens medal at the Olympics with a hard-earned 14-12 victory against Australia.
The CEO of World Rugby Alan Gilpin said “Ilona is without a doubt a superstar of these games. Full stop”.
“She is rugby’s most followed athlete, has a following that’s greater than most, if not all of the household names in Paris, and attracted an extra 300,000 Instagram and 100,000 TikTok followers overnight.”