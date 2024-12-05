Ilona Maher Isn't The Only American In The UK's Premiership
Illona Maher, Rugby’s biggest social media star isn’t the only American playing rugby in the United Kingdom's Premiership leagues. She is joined by some other players with notable ties to the U.S. Here is a look at some but, not all of those notable Americans.
For Maher, A U.S. rugby sevens star and Olympic bronze medalist, her stint with the Bears will be a return to Rugby Union 15s. Maher has signed a three-month contract with the Bristol Bears she is currently in the United Kingdom training with the team. However, she will start playing in January 2025.
Elsewhere an Eagles 7s teammate of Maher’s ,Alev Kelter, recently signed with Loughborough Lightning for the 2024-2025 season. According to a press-release issued with that signing she is the “first American woman and fifth player in World Rugby Sevens Series history to reach the 1,000-point career benchmark.” Hallie Taufo'ou another U.S. international plays for the same side.
U.S. international Maya Learned has been with Gloucester-Hartpury in the Premier 15s since 2021 and is a source of strength in their forward pack. Jennine Detiveaux a former softball player now plays winger for the Exeter Chiefs in the Premier 15s and has played for the national team as well.
On the men’s side there are also a number of notable players. American fly-half, MacGinty plays on the mens side of the same team as Ilona Maher. He is the top point scorer in the 2024–25 Premiership season as of December 2024 with a total of 75 points.
The Dublin born player born has earned 40 caps and scored 399 points for the United States. He is the first American citizen to lead the Premiership in scoring. And more are coming – prop Titi Lamositele has played for the United States and Samoa internationally. He joined the London Harlequins for the 2024–25 season. Toby Fricker who was born in rugby mad Wales to an American mother rejoined the Bristol Bears for the 2024–25 season.
His last Rugby club was the New England Free Jacks in Major League Rugby.
Finally, were not sure if he earned a passport but Christian Wade joined Gloucester for the 2024–25 season. Wade was once an offensive star in the Premiership before he joined the NFL. He scored in his first NFL game but, his career soon sputtered. Not sure if he is eligible to play for the national team but, they would be lucky to have him. The NFL might be one thing but, the national team might be another. Wade has admitted he delayed an NFL career in 2015 to take a shot at joining the English Rugby team for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.