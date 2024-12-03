Ilona Maher Joins UK's Bristol Bears
Rugby’s biggest social media star is headed to the Bristol Bears. USA Eagles standout and recent Dancing With The Stars finalist Ilona Maher is bringing her talents to England. Known for her dynamic play and larger-than-life personality, Maher joins the Bears on a three-month contract and is yet to make her Premiership Women’s Rugby debut.
“This is a huge coup to be able to bring Ilona Maher to Bristol Bears on a short-term deal. She is one of the biggest names in women’s sport, let alone rugby, and we believe she will add real value to our programme on and off the field,” said Dave Ward, head coach of the Bristol Bears.
According to the Bears, Maher has already arrived in the United Kingdom and is training with the team. “I am excited to join the Bristol Bears and put myself in the best position to earn a spot to represent USA in the 2025 Rugby World Cup alongside such a talented and driven group as the Bears,” Maher said in a press statement.
Maher’s move to professional rugby was slightly delayed by her recent appearance on Season 33 of Dancing With The Stars, where she finished as runner-up, gaining legions of new fans. A magnet for attention both on and off the field, her wit and social media skills have made her a rugby star.
Women’s rugby remains limited in professional opportunities, with only two pro teams globally. However, as reported by Rugby On Sports Illustrated, two new leagues—one in the United States and another in South Africa—could launch in 2025. Maher’s move to England had been speculated for months, given her ambitions to represent the USA at the Rugby World Cup and the scarcity of high-level opportunities in women’s rugby at present.
The Bears play at Ashton Gate, which will host both the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the 2025 Rugby World Cup. It’s a venue Maher dreams of gracing not in a Bears jersey but, in an Eagles jersey as she works to earn a place in the national squad.