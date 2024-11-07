Ilona Maher Laughs Off Gabby Thomas's Marathon Challenge
By Priscilla Jepchumba
This week, Olympic track and field sensation Gabby Thomas incited some play on social media by proposing a marathon showdown with fellow Olympian Ilona Maher. But, Maher, famous for her rugby games, rushed to fend off the remarks with equal humor.
Athletic Thomas then took to Instagram and posted asking his followers whether they should attempt the 26.2-mile challenge together. She asked, "Should @ilonamaher and I run a marathon?" expecting either a "Heck Yes" or "Stick to your sports " answer.
Ilona Maher, an American rugby union athlete, playfully expressed her skepticism about participating in a marathon after fellow Olympian Gabby Thomas's Instagram poll asking whether they should attempt the long-distance event together.
Looking at Maher more as a pragmatic person, she answered with a little humor and honesty. "That would be terrible but also hilarious," said Maher, adding, “The marathon is moving along smoothly. I’m getting inspired—I’m ready to cry! Everyone is just working their tails off, running miles and miles. It makes me want to run, but I won’t!”
While the two athletes were both in attendance at the New York City Marathon, they took on different roles. Thomas served as the Grand Marshal, while Maher acted as a confidence coach for the runners.
Ilona was all confident in her role at the event. “I’m rocking my lipstick as always; it makes me feel bold and confident, and I hope these runners feel that way too,” said Ilona.
Thomas, a five-time Olympic medalist, has recently diversified her pursuits beyond athletics by exploring fashion endeavors and participating in public events, all while taking on a leadership role in the sports community.
Thomas wore a fashionable black-and-white outfit and a blue sash that read "Grand Marshal.” Her stylish appearance at the marathon marked a shift from her typical, intense competition look, showcasing her versatility and broader aspirations.
The friendly rivalry and camaraderie between Maher and Thomas have added a refreshing dynamic to both athletes' public personas. Maher is a contestant on this season's ‘Dancing With The Stars’
This banter between the two Olympians shows the character of the two athletes and how they can make people laugh besides passing achievements in sports.