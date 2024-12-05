Ilona Maher's Potential Debut Sparks Ticket Frenzy, Match Moved To Ashton Gate
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The Bristol Bears are moving their thrilling clash with Gloucester-Hartpury to the impressive Ashton Gate due to overwhelming ticket demand. Mark your calendars for January 5, as we might just see USA star Ilona Maher light up the pitch in her Premiership Women’s Rugby debut!
Originally scheduled for January 4 at Shaftesbury Park, which accommodates about 2,000 fans, the match will now take place at Ashton Gate, where the capacity is 27,000. The spike in ticket demand has been attributed to Ilona Maher’s potential debut in the Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR).
The club stated, “Due to unprecedented demand, Bristol Bears Women’s West Country derby clash with Gloucester-Hartpury has been switched to Ashton Gate and will now be played on Sunday, January 5th.” Maher, widely recognized for her rugby talents and significant social media presence, with millions of followers, has generated much excitement for the Bears since her arrival.
Head coach Dave Ward mentioned that this Olympic bronze medalist might play in the game but emphasized, “The one thing we’d be stupid to do is rush her back in when she’s not ready.” Maher visited Bristol this week to connect with her teammates and plans to return to the USA for Christmas, following a fitness plan developed by the Bears.
Ward expressed optimism about Maher's potential participation but underscored the importance of her being ready. He remarked that if everything aligns perfectly, she could possibly play in the Gloucester match; however, there is a need for everything to be just right. If not, her debut might be postponed games against Exeter or Leicester in January.
Maher’s transition to Ashton Gate has called attention to her popularity and influence on women's rugby. With over 4.5 million Instagram followers and a notable presence on the field, her inclusion has already broadened Bristol's online reach. Ward mentioned that if her joining brings attention to the women’s team and their efforts, that’s a positive outcome.
Maher expressed her enthusiasm for the move and conveyed her excitement about joining the Bristol Bears and competing in Premiership women’s rugby alongside and against some of the world’s top players.
As she works diligently to secure a spot on the USA team for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, she is poised to enhance Bristol's defense while also raising awareness and interest in PWR.