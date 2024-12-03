Ilona Maher’s Premiership Debut in the Balance: Bristol Coach Preaches Patience
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ilona Maher, the USA rugby player and social media star, joined the Premiership Women’s Rugby club Bristol Bears. Maher aims to enhance her chances of securing a place on the USA team for the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup, utilizing this transition as her stepping stone.
Her new team would face Gloucester-Hartpury on January 4, where fans eagerly anticipate that she would make her debut. However, Dave Ward, the head coach of the Bristol Bears, emphasized the need for Maher to be fully prepared before she steps onto the field. “We’re not going to be stupid about it, we’ve got to make sure she’s ready,” Ward stated on BBC Radio Bristol.
This three-month stint with Bristol marks Maher’s return to XVs rugby after three years focused on sevens. At 28 years old and with only two USA Test caps, she is eager to refine her XVs skills and reintegrate into the Women’s Eagles program.
While Ward is enthusiastic about Maher’s involvement, he also expressed caution, noting, “She hasn’t played rugby in four months.” He added, “That Gloucester game might be one or two weeks too early if I’m being honest. Tackling her dad in Vermont is not going to be quite the same as tackling in a full-time rugby environment.”
Known for her commanding presence on the field and her impressive social media following of over 4.5 million Instagram followers, Maher has already doubled the Bears’ Instagram reach to nearly 43,000. Ward acknowledged this impact, saying, “If this is getting eyes on the girls and what they’re doing, then all the better for me.”
Since arriving in Bristol, Maher has met with her teammates and will engage in their preparations this week. After the match against Exeter Chiefs, she will return to the U.S. to follow a fitness plan designed by the Bears before coming back to Bristol in January.
If everything goes well, Maher could play on January 4 against Gloucester-Hartpury; otherwise, she may feature in matches against Exeter on January 12 or Leicester on January 18. Ward reiterated that all elements must align perfectly: "It has to be really perfect. The one thing we’d be stupid to do is rush her back in when she’s not ready.”
Expressing her excitement about joining the team, Maher said, “I am excited to join the Bristol Bears and put myself in the best position to earn a spot to represent USA in the 2025 Rugby World Cup." Her addition not only strengthens the Bears but also boosts PWR, as Maher’s skill set elevates the league's visibility.