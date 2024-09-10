Ilona Maher's Star Power Fuels US Women's Rugby League Ambitions
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Katherine Aversano, the vice president of Women’s Elite Rugby (WER), is leading efforts to establish the first professional women’s rugby union league in the United States.
Next weekend, WER will broadcast the semi-finals of the Legacy Cup in Madison, Wisconsin, featuring the top teams from the amateur Women’s Premier League, some of which may join the new league next year.
During a recent coffee meeting in Washington, Aversano drew parallels between the current state of WER and the progress of women’s rugby in the United States over the past fifty years.
“I look at all of this as a massive build but we’re able to capitalize on the struggles that women’s sport has been going through for decades. Just how are women seen? Are we OK to see women as aggressive? And now you have rugby, and I think we’re at a pinnacle where people are clearly ready for that, mainly because it comes with the massive excitement that everybody saw in the Olympics,” said Aversano
Last July in Paris, Alex “Spiff” Sedrick became a hero after scoring the try that led the US rugby sevens team to victory against Australia, securing the bronze medal.
Combined with the influence of social media sensation Ilona Maher, this success had a significant impact back home. However, women rugby 15 players in the US who aspire to play semi-professionally often have to seek opportunities abroad, predominantly in England.
Aversano and WER aim to contribute to changing this situation, recognizing that the attention Maher attracts, including appearances on late-night TV shows and in popular magazines, benefits the sport.
In her Linked in post earlier, Aversano heaped praises on Maher and the influence she has had in rugby. “Ilona Maher has not just raised her own profile, but brings her teammates along (thier socials have rocketed in follow numbers) and she brings attention to rugby as a whole,” said Aversano.
“Super excited to see more eyes on the U.S. Women+ for their play and personality. That is one thing we do well in the U.S.”
Like many other Americans, Aversano’s passion for rugby began during college. Now, in addition to her role as vice president, she also coaches, with her most recent coaching position at Howard University in Washington, where Kamala Harris also studied.