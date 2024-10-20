Ireland Confident Ahead of Women's Rugby World Cup Draw
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ireland's rugby co-captain, Sam Monaghan, is eagerly anticipating a rematch against the world champions, New Zealand, at the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup in England.
The draw was made for next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup on Thursday, and Ireland have been drawn in the same pool as holders New Zealand, as well as Japan and Spain.
Monaghan expressed her excitement for the challenge, recalling Ireland's recent victories over Japan, Spain, and New Zealand in the WXV1 tournament.
"The group is so resilient. The hard work we do for each other off the pitch really showed in that performance (beating New Zealand).
“It’s really exciting, the group is quite familiar to what we have played over the last couple of years.
“She emphasized the team's resilience and the importance of staying connected and motivated throughout the year.
"I think it’s really important to stay connected as a group, go back to our club, and when we all come back together for the Six Nations, we are all singing off the same hymn sheet."
Monaghan acknowledged the growing strength of Japan and Spain and predicted tough competition from both teams in the World Cup.
"Japan have kicked on in the last couple of years and they had a decent WXV tournament, Spain was a hard win in the third tier last year, and they have some serious pace with some of their players coming back, so they are always an exciting and clinical team to play," said Monaghan.
Monaghan, who is currently recovering from an injury, expressed her desire to return to the pitch in time for the Six Nations tournament.
She emphasized the team's familiarity with their opponents and their ability to draw confidence from past successes.
The upcoming match against New Zealand, a rematch of their historic victory in 2014, is a particularly exciting prospect.
With the World Cup just ten months away, Ireland is focused on building on their recent accomplishments and preparing for the upcoming Six Nations tournament. The upcoming match against New Zealand, a rematch of their historic victory in 2014, is a particularly exciting prospect