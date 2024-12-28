Ireland’s Ulster Rugby Signs Sevens Star Zac Ward to Long-Term Deal
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ulster Rugby has secured the future of promising talent Zac Ward. The 26-year-old, who recently impressed with Ireland's Sevens team at the Paris Olympics, has signed a three-year contract until 2028.
Ulster’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, congratulated Ward and believes he can make a big impact going forward.
“We identified Zac as one who could be a good addition to the senior squad, and we have been impressed with how he has settled into the group,” Ulster’s Cunningham said.
The general manager commended Zac’s performances in the Sevens game, where he showcased good skill, with strengths in ball-carrying, speed, aerial skills, and try-scoring ability attributes for playing in the backfield.
“We are equally optimistic about Ward's potential, highlighting his exceptional skills and work ethic, he will be a valuable asset to the team for years to come,” The Ulster General Manager said.
Ward, whose father Andy was a celebrated Ulster player, is excited to follow in his footsteps and contribute to the team's success.
“I always dreamed of playing for my home province as a boy, as I watched my dad play in an Ulster jersey growing up," Zac said.
Zac applauded the move, stating that he was ready for a change after a good experience with the Ireland Sevens program after the Summer Olympics in Paris.
“I’m mates with a few of the guys who were already in the side, and the others were fantastic in welcoming me into the team,” Zac said.
Despite transitioning to the 15-a-side game, Ward has already made a strong impression, earning a starting spot in Ulster's recent Champions Cup match against Bordeaux Bègles.
“With the help of the coaches, players and staff here, I want to kick on and hopefully make plenty of good memories playing for Ulster," The promising talent said.
Zac Ward is determined to continue pushing on and maintain a proud family legacy at Ulster after agreeing a three-year deal that will see him remain with the Ravenhill outfit.
The 26-year-old, who arrived on an initial trial basis on the back of starring for Ireland Sevens at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, has committed his long-term future to Richie Murphy’s side.
Transitioning to a new position on the wing, Ward, whose younger brother Bryn is also in the Ulster Academy, is out to make more happy memories with a side he always dreamed of playing for.