Ireland Women Dominate Australia In Impressive Performance
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ireland's women's rugby team delivered a resounding victory over Australia in a one-off Test match, showcasing their significant improvement under new coach Scott Bemand. The impressive performance bodes well for their upcoming World Cup campaign.
Ireland's women's rugby team celebrated Irish Rugby's 150th anniversary in style by crushing Australia 36-10 at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. The victory showcased the team's impressive form, with a strong showing from several Munster players in the squad.
The victory marked a significant milestone for Ireland, who outscored Australia six tries to one. The Irish team's attacking prowess was on full display, with standout performances from players like Aoife Wafer, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, and Stacey Flood.
The game started fast and furious, with three tries scored in the first 13 minutes! Ireland's Aoife Dalton got things going with the opening try, but Australia's Maya Stewart quickly responded. Stewart even managed another try in the second half.
However, Ireland remained in control. Back-row player Wafer had a phenomenal match, scoring a try in each half and earning Player of the Match honors. Eimear Considine, returning to the 15s team after a two-year absence, also added a try before halftime, putting Ireland ahead 17-5.
The second half saw Ireland extend their dominance. Eve Higgins, Wafer (again!), and Cliodhna Moloney all crossed the try line, securing a convincing victory for the home team.
"Am happy with the team's performance today but there are still certain areas we need to improve on to compete at the highest level, " Coach Bemand said.
Coach Bemand emphasized the importance of taking advantage of scoring opportunities and maintaining a high level of defensive intensity.
The victory against Australia boosts Ireland's confidence as they prepare for the upcoming WXV 1 tournament. There, they will face tough challenges against New Zealand, Canada, and the USA. The team's strong performance against Australia indicates that they are well-positioned to make a significant impact on the international stage.
