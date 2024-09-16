Italy Dominates Japan In Women’s Friendly Rugby Match
By Priscilla Jepchumba
In an exciting friendly match at the Beltrametti Stadium in Piacenza, Italy secured a remarkable 24-8 victory over Japan as part of their preparations for the upcoming WXV tournament. The friendly saw Italy facing a tough challenge in the initial thirty minutes. However, they rallied and delivered a dominant performance, scoring four tries compared to Japan's one.
Japan displayed a strong performance in the first 10 minutes, constantly pressuring Italy in their own half. Despite this, Italy's resilient defense and Japan's missed opportunities kept the score close.
Italy's defensive strength shone through, and they took advantage of early opportunities, while Japan struggled to capitalize on their chances. Japan's attacks were thwarted by handling errors, including a mistake by Kawamura and turnovers by Muzzo and Giordano. Japan managed to take the lead temporarily with a penalty from Otsuka in the 17th minute, making it 3-0.
As the first half progressed, Italy responded with vigor. Rigoni's interception led to a significant attack, resulting in a lineout in Japan’s territory. This eventually led to Muzzo scoring Italy's first try after a pass from Rigoni. Rigoni successfully converted, putting Italy in the lead with a score of 7-3.
Just before half-time, Italy extended their lead when Minuzzi outpaced Matsumura to score their second try, bringing the score to 12-3. An attempted penalty kick was thwarted due to an obstruction.
In the second half, Italy continued to demonstrate their dominance, with Minuzzi seizing an opportunity and scoring her second try after a mistake by Kagawa, bringing the score to 19-3. Italy's steadfast defense prevented Japan from gaining the upper hand. Muzzo secured Italy's fourth try, courtesy of a break by Mannini, sealing their impressive win.
Japan managed to score their final try through Matsumura in the 64th minute, closing the match with a score of 24-8 in favor of Italy. Italy's next challenge will be against Scotland in the inaugural match of the WXV Cup.