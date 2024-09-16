Italy Faces WXV 2 Women’s Rugby Challenge Without Star Player D'Inca
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Ahead of the WXV tournament, Italy won 24-8 against Japan in a friendly match at Piacenza's Beltrametti Stadium. Italy displayed strong defensive capabilities and capitalized on early opportunities, while Japan struggled to make the most of its chances.
Italy will now miss the talented Alyssa D’Inca as they strive to win WXV 2 in South Africa when they next face-off, aiming to improve upon last year's performance. The Azzurre, who beat Japan 24-8 in Piacenza, won all three matches in Stellenbosch and Cape Town 11 months ago but narrowly missed out on the title to Scotland based on points difference.
D’Inca, who was nominated for Player of the Championship in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, will not participate in this year’s WXV 2 due to an injury. She is joined in the treatment room by Giulia Cavina, Giada Franco, Isabella Locatelli, and Alessia Pilani. Head coach Giovanni Raineri's team includes two new players, forwards Chiara Cheli and Vittoria Zanette.
In Italy’s match against Japan, Japan's offensive efforts were hindered by handling mistakes, including errors by Kawamura and turnovers by Muzzo and Giordano. Japan briefly took the lead with a 17th-minute penalty by Otsuka, making the score 3-0.
As the first half progressed, Italy responded energetically. Rigoni's interception led to a significant attack, resulting in a lineout in Japan's territory. This eventually led to Muzzo scoring Italy's first try after a pass from Rigoni. Rigoni successfully converted, putting Italy in the lead with a score of 7-3.
Just before half-time, Italy increased their lead when Minuzzi outpaced Matsumura to score their second try, increasing the score to 12-3. An attempted penalty kick was thwarted due to an obstruction.
Four of Raineri's squad members play in the Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR): Sale Sharks teammates Beatrice Rigoni and Sofia Stefan, as well as props Sara Seye and Silvia Turani, who play for Trailfinders Women and Harlequins, respectively.
Italy will kick off their 2024 campaign against defending champions Scotland at DHL Stadium on September 28th. They will then face Wales on October 4th and South Africa eight days later.