Japan Dethrones USA In Paris Paralympics Games
By Jeniffer Achieng
The inspiriting match between two great Nations Japan and USA took place at Champ-de-Mars Arena. Japan won gold defeating USA 48-41 in the wheel chair rugby final at 2024 Paralympics. This was Japan’s first ever gold medal in the Paralympics after winning bronze in the last two games. Japan had previously defeated Team USA 45-42.
Team Japan top scorers were Stalwart Ike Yukinobu with 16, rising star Hashimoto Katsuya with 19 and legend Ikezaki Daisuke with six. Players from both team started the match with a lot of energy and an amped up crowd were left with a lot of emotions Team USA was on the lead with three points 14-11 after the first quarter.
The match became more exciting in the second quarter when Japan increased their speed with four points to finish 24-23 ahead at half time. In the third quarter, USA ran out of timeouts and Japanese players took advantage of those opportunities to be on the lead with 35-32. In the fourth quarter, USA turnover rose to nine while Japan gained momentum and extended its lead 48-41 to win gold and USA finished in silver medal position for the third straight games.
Sarah Adam proved to be a key player, becoming the first woman to compete for USA in wheelchair rugby at the Paralympic games. Team Japan dominated the game especially in the third and fourth quarters and overshadowed team USA.
Katsuya Hashimoto one of the youngest member of the team led the score board with 19 tries and Ike crossing the line 16 times
Team USA top scorers were Chuck Aoki and Sarah Adam contributing 14 respectively while Josh Wheeler contributed seven. Chuck Aoki a two-time silver medalist and bronze medalist was disappointed with the defeat as it has always been his dream to being the gold medal home. While Josh Wheeler was proud of how they played and was comfortable taking silver home.
The silver medal also made Aoki the most decorated wheelchair rugby player in USA history.